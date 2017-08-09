ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Mobile Nanotweezers
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Feb 1, 2018 | 1 min read
Magnetically-driven nanobots could be used to manipulate microscopic objects, including bacteria and fluorescent nanodiamonds.
Nature Index Identifies Top Contributors to Innovation
Catherine Offord | Aug 9, 2017 | 2 min read
New rankings highlight institutions that have produced large numbers of articles cited in others' patents.
