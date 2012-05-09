island dwarfism

ADVERTISEMENT
Oldest-Known “Hobbit”-like Fossils Found
Tanya Lewis | Jun 8, 2016 | 3 min read
The 700,000-year-old teeth and jawbones of small hominins may be the oldest remnants of Homo floresiensis.
Dwarf Mammoth Once Roamed Crete
Bob Grant | May 9, 2012 | 1 min read
Researchers analyze a diminutive forelimb bone, calling it conclusive evidence that a tiny mammoth resided on the Greek island.
