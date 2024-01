The original work found that an anti-malaria drug or the neurotransmitter GABA could increase the number of insulin-producing pancreatic cells in mice.

Studies Unable to Reproduce Results of Two Diabetes Papers

Studies Unable to Reproduce Results of Two Diabetes Papers

Studies Unable to Reproduce Results of Two Diabetes Papers

The original work found that an anti-malaria drug or the neurotransmitter GABA could increase the number of insulin-producing pancreatic cells in mice.

The original work found that an anti-malaria drug or the neurotransmitter GABA could increase the number of insulin-producing pancreatic cells in mice.