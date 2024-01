The ACTIV-6 trial reports that people who took the drug for three days may have spent slightly less time feeling unwell with SARS-CoV-2, but fails to find differences in disease progression between the treatment and placebo groups.

No Reduction in COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Deaths with Ivermectin

