ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. James Watson

James Watson

Speaking of Science
The Scientist Staff | Jan 1, 2015 | 2 min read
January 2015's selection of notable quotes
Winning Bidder to Return Watson’s Nobel
Molly Sharlach | Dec 9, 2014 | 1 min read
Russian entrepreneur Alisher Usmanov, who purchased James Watson’s 1962 Nobel Prize medal last week, is returning it to the molecular biologist.
Watson Sells Nobel for $4.1M
Molly Sharlach | Dec 8, 2014 | 2 min read
James Watson, who helped to discover the structure of DNA, has auctioned off his Nobel Prize medal.
Speaking of Science
The Scientist Staff | May 1, 2013 | 2 min read
May 2013's selection of notable quotes
Celebrating 60 Years of the Double Helix
Dan Cossins | Apr 25, 2013 | 2 min read
Genome Biology speaks to a scientist involved in the discovery of the structure of DNA, and asks modern geneticists to highlight the key advances that have followed.
Speaking of Science
N/A | Jul 1, 2011 | 2 min read
July 2011's selection of notable quotes
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT