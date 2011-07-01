ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
James Watson
James Watson
Speaking of Science
The Scientist
Staff
| Jan 1, 2015
| 2 min read
January 2015's selection of notable quotes
Winning Bidder to Return Watson’s Nobel
Molly Sharlach
| Dec 9, 2014
| 1 min read
Russian entrepreneur Alisher Usmanov, who purchased James Watson’s 1962 Nobel Prize medal last week, is returning it to the molecular biologist.
Watson Sells Nobel for $4.1M
Molly Sharlach
| Dec 8, 2014
| 2 min read
James Watson, who helped to discover the structure of DNA, has auctioned off his Nobel Prize medal.
Speaking of Science
The Scientist
Staff
| May 1, 2013
| 2 min read
May 2013's selection of notable quotes
Celebrating 60 Years of the Double Helix
Dan Cossins
| Apr 25, 2013
| 2 min read
Genome Biology
speaks to a scientist involved in the discovery of the structure of DNA, and asks modern geneticists to highlight the key advances that have followed.
Speaking of Science
N/A
| Jul 1, 2011
| 2 min read
July 2011's selection of notable quotes
