jasmonate
Calculating Predator
Catherine Offord
| Jan 24, 2016
| 2 min read
The Venus flytrap tailors its response to prey by counting the number of action potentials induced by trigger hairs inside its trap.
How Plants Feel
Kerry Grens
| Dec 1, 2012
| 3 min read
A hormone called jasmonate mediates plants' responses to touch and can boost defenses against pests.
Timed Defense
Cristina Luiggi
| Feb 16, 2012
| 1 min read
Plants’ circadian clocks help them gear for attack by herbivores.
