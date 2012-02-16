ADVERTISEMENT
Calculating Predator
Catherine Offord | Jan 24, 2016 | 2 min read
The Venus flytrap tailors its response to prey by counting the number of action potentials induced by trigger hairs inside its trap.
How Plants Feel
Kerry Grens | Dec 1, 2012 | 3 min read
A hormone called jasmonate mediates plants' responses to touch and can boost defenses against pests.
Timed Defense
Cristina Luiggi | Feb 16, 2012 | 1 min read
Plants’ circadian clocks help them gear for attack by herbivores.
