In Deep Water With Gül Dölen
A researcher’s existential crisis led to a scientific breakthrough.
A researcher’s existential crisis led to a scientific breakthrough.
Henrietta Lacks Estate Sues Thermo Fisher over HeLa Cell Line
Catherine Offord
| Oct 4, 2021
| 3 min read
Attorneys for the family seek compensation for the company’s sale of cells cloned from tissue removed without consent by doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital 70 years ago.
Noel Rose, Who Demonstrated Autoimmunity Exists, Dies at 92
Amanda Heidt
| Aug 10, 2020
| 4 min read
The Johns Hopkins University researcher bucked the prevailing idea that the body would not launch an immune response against its own tissues, and in doing so established an entirely new scientific discipline.
The Father of Autoimmunity: A Profile of Noel Rose
Diana Kwon
| Jun 1, 2020
| 9 min read
By revealing that animals could develop immune responses against their own tissues, the physician-scientist established an entirely new field of science.
Computational Biologist James Taylor Dies
Lisa Winter
| Apr 7, 2020
| 2 min read
The Johns Hopkins University professor was a co-developer of the Galaxy platform, an open-source bioinformatics tool used in labs around the world.
A Woman of Firsts, Early 20th Century
Emily Makowski
| Jan 13, 2020
| 3 min read
Florence Sabin was known for her pioneering research and efforts to support women in science.
Johns Hopkins Launches Research Center on Psychedelics
Emily Makowski
| Sep 9, 2019
| 1 min read
The facility, focused on finding treatments for mental health disorders, will be the first of its kind in the US.
Virologist Keerti Shah Dies
Catherine Offord
| Aug 2, 2019
| 3 min read
The Johns Hopkins University researcher’s work helped solidify the link between human papillomavirus and cervical cancer, leading to the approval of the HPV vaccine in 2006.
Two Professors Leave Johns Hopkins over Misconduct
Chia-Yi Hou
| Jul 24, 2019
| 2 min read
The university investigated faculty members from the Department of Anthropology and the School of Medicine for sexual harassment, firing one and recommending another be fired.
Military Veteran Receives “Most Complex” Penis Transplant Yet
Ashley Yeager
| Apr 24, 2018
| 2 min read
After losing his genitals in a roadside bomb explosion, the soldier endured a 14-hour surgery to have a donated penis, scrotum, and partial abdominal wall attached.
