Side-by-Side Comparisons of Important SARS-CoV-2 Variants
Here’s our brief guide to the most noteworthy mutations in the novel coronavirus.
  3. k417n

k417n

A Guide to Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Variants
Katarina Zimmer | Jan 26, 2021 | 10 min read
Scientists across the world are closely tracking the spread of mutations in the coronavirus and investigating whether they could render current vaccines less effective.
