Image of the Day: Fangaroo
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Oct 19, 2017 | 1 min read
Fanged kangaroos in Australia were thought to have gone extinct 15 million years ago, but new evidence suggests they were around for at least 5 million more years.
Roos Are Mainly South Paws
Bob Grant | Jun 22, 2015 | 2 min read
A new study shows that kangaroos are predominantly left-handed.
The World’s Only Pentaped
Bob Grant | Jul 2, 2014 | 1 min read
Kangaroos use their tails as fifth legs.
