In a bid to address safety concerns about immune reactions during treatment with CRISPR-based therapeutics, a new technique speeds up how quickly the body destroys the DNA-cutting enzyme Cas9.

Molecular Glue ‘Shreds’ Cas9 and Enables a New Form of CRISPR Control

Molecular Glue ‘Shreds’ Cas9 and Enables a New Form of CRISPR Control

Molecular Glue ‘Shreds’ Cas9 and Enables a New Form of CRISPR Control

In a bid to address safety concerns about immune reactions during treatment with CRISPR-based therapeutics, a new technique speeds up how quickly the body destroys the DNA-cutting enzyme Cas9.

In a bid to address safety concerns about immune reactions during treatment with CRISPR-based therapeutics, a new technique speeds up how quickly the body destroys the DNA-cutting enzyme Cas9.