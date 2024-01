The fabella disappeared from our lineage millions of years ago, but over the last century, its presence in people’s knees has become more common.

Tiny Knee Bone, Once Lost in Humans, Is Making a Comeback

Tiny Knee Bone, Once Lost in Humans, Is Making a Comeback

Tiny Knee Bone, Once Lost in Humans, Is Making a Comeback

The fabella disappeared from our lineage millions of years ago, but over the last century, its presence in people’s knees has become more common.

The fabella disappeared from our lineage millions of years ago, but over the last century, its presence in people’s knees has become more common.