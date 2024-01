Despite doubts last year about human adult neurogenesis, a study shows even 80-year-olds develop new cells in the hippocampus, but such growth is diminished in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

More Evidence that Humans Do Appear to Create New Neurons in Old Age

