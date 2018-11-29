ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Breast tissue cells
Science Snapshot: Milking It
This image took 2nd place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Science Snapshot: Milking It
Science Snapshot: Milking It

This image took 2nd place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.

This image took 2nd place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. lactation

lactation

Breastmilk Harbors Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2
Ashley Yeager | Nov 17, 2020 | 5 min read
An abundance of immunoglobulin antibodies, and a paucity of viral RNA, in breastmilk offer evidence that women can safely continue breastfeeding during the pandemic.
How Breastfeeding Protects Mothers
Rachael Moeller Gorman | Jul 13, 2020 | 3 min read
Lactation boosts the quantity and quality of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas, likely reducing a woman’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
Infographic: How Breastfeeding Protects Mothers
Rachael Moeller Gorman | Jul 13, 2020 | 1 min read
Breastfeeding reduces type 2 diabetes risk by boosting beta cells.
The Best of Cell Biology
Bob Grant | Dec 20, 2019 | 2 min read
A new eBook compiles recent articles from The Scientist that capture the essence of new conceptual and technological territory being explored on the cellular level.
Jumping Spiders Produce Milk to Feed Their Young
Diana Kwon | Nov 29, 2018 | 3 min read
Without access to their mothers’ milk, Toxeus magnus offspring die within the first 10 days of life.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT