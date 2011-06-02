ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. landfill

landfill

Plastic Pollutants Pervade Water and Land
Ee Ling Ng | Jun 1, 2017 | 10+ min read
Contamination of marine and terrestrial ecosystems by microplastics is putting individual organisms at risk.
Hallowed Landfill
Jef Akst | Jan 1, 2012 | 3 min read
On the tenth anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks, wildlife biologists reminisce about the role they played in the recovery of human remains.
Biodegradables not environmentally friendly
Cristina Luiggi | Jun 2, 2011 | 1 min read
The breakdown of landfill trash by microorganisms may cause significant harm to the environment through the release of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, researchers at North Carolina State University claim.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT