lasker award

John Jumper and Demis Hassabis received this year’s 2023 Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award for their work on the artificial intelligence system AlphaFold, which changed the landscape of protein biology.
Multiple prestigious US biomedical research awards have rarely or never been granted to a scientist with Asian ancestry, illustrating racial bias within American research societies and institutions, a researcher argues.
Ubiquitin-related research has made the transition from the basic to clinical arena in the past decade, and the field is now central to understanding diseases ranging from cancer to neurodegenerative disorders.