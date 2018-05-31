ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. leech

leech

Surveying Biodiversity with Leeches
Diana Kwon | Jun 1, 2018 | 5 min read
Scientists are searching for signatures of mammals within the blood meals of the invertebrates.
Meet the Leechmeister
The Scientist Staff | May 31, 2018 | 1 min read
See the American Museum of Natural History curator Mark Sidall explain his fascination with leeches, which he and other scientists are using to infer biodiversity in some far-flung places.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT