ADVERTISEMENT
Wildfire Overtakes University of Cape Town Campus
A Digital Library Designed for Scientists
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and ACS Publications
| Nov 4, 2021
| 1 min read
Explore new areas and delve deeper into burning scientific questions with digital books.
Elsevier Progresses in Open-Access Deal Making
Diana Kwon
| Dec 2, 2019
| 7 min read
The scholarly publisher has announced several new licensing agreements in both Europe and the US—but some major academic groups are still without contracts and access to journals.
University of California Loses Access to New Content in Elsevier Journals
Diana Kwon
| Jul 12, 2019
| 2 min read
The university and the publisher have been trying to forge a new licensing agreement for the last year.
Open-Access Program Plan S Relaxes Rules
Jef Akst
| May 31, 2019
| 2 min read
In response to concerns from the research and publishing communities, the European group pushes back the deadline for its full and immediate open-access mandate to 2021.
Sweden Cancels Agreement With Elsevier Over Open Access
Ashley Yeager
| May 16, 2018
| 2 min read
A consortium of institutions will not renew its contract with the publisher that ends in June, following the lead of organizations in other countries.
French Universities Cancel Subscriptions to Springer Journals
Diana Kwon
| Mar 31, 2018
| 2 min read
Negotiations between the publisher and a national consortium of academic institutions have reached a stalemate.
Researchers Produce Alpaca Antibodies Using Yeast
Catherine Offord
| Feb 13, 2018
| 2 min read
With multiple applications in biomedicine, the antibodies can now be made quickly, cheaply, and without the need for an alpaca or one of its relatives.
Journal Price Tags Revealed
Jef Akst
| Jun 18, 2014
| 2 min read
Economists explore the wheelings and dealings of universities and publishers during largely secret negotiations regarding access to scientific journals.
CRISPR Creates Knockout Libraries
Kerry Grens
| Dec 16, 2013
| 2 min read
Two research groups have developed a database of human gene knockouts generated from the new genome editing technology.
University Library Ditches ACS
Bob Grant
| Sep 18, 2012
| 1 min read
In protest against high-priced journal packages, the library at SUNY Potsdam will end its subscription to American Chemical Society online journal package.
Darwin Goes Digital
Jessica P. Johnson
| Jun 24, 2011
| 1 min read
Much of Charles Darwin’s personal library–both his books and what he wrote within them--is now available online.
