If confirmed, the findings indicate that animals appeared on Earth millions of years earlier than previously believed.

890-Million-Year-Old Fossils Are Sponges, Oldest Animals: Study

890-Million-Year-Old Fossils Are Sponges, Oldest Animals: Study

If confirmed, the findings indicate that animals appeared on Earth millions of years earlier than previously believed.

If confirmed, the findings indicate that animals appeared on Earth millions of years earlier than previously believed.