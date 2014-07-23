ADVERTISEMENT
Dustup Over Lionfish Science Fair Project
Bob Grant | Jul 23, 2014 | 5 min read
A former graduate student says he feels slighted by a failure to attribute his contributions to a line of research regarding the salinity tolerances of an invasive species.
Grade-schooler Schools Ecologists
Bob Grant | Jul 23, 2014 | 2 min read
A sixth grader’s science project on the salinity tolerance of lionfish inspires an academic researcher to confirm the student’s results, expanding knowledge of an invasive species.
