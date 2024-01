New research revealed hundreds of lipid antigens that may be recognized by adaptive immune T cells.

Move Over, Proteins! Exploring Lipids in Adaptive Immunity

New research revealed hundreds of lipid antigens that may be recognized by adaptive immune T cells.

