Bacterial Superglue Enables Antiviral Antibody Discovery
Ruth Williams | Jul 13, 2020 | 3 min read
Testing out combinations of antiviral proteins from llamas could help researchers create potent virus-neutralizing multimers.
Image of the Day: Mass Sacrifice
Carolyn Wilke | Mar 12, 2019 | 1 min read
At an archaeological site in Peru, researchers have found the remains of hundreds of children and llamas sacrificed in the 15th century.
Researchers Produce Alpaca Antibodies Using Yeast
Catherine Offord | Feb 13, 2018 | 2 min read
With multiple applications in biomedicine, the antibodies can now be made quickly, cheaply, and without the need for an alpaca or one of its relatives.
Llamas as Lab Rats
Jenny Rood | May 1, 2015 | 4 min read
From diagnostics to vaccines, llama antibodies point to new directions in HIV research.
