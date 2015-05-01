ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Infographic: Mix and Match
Infographic: Mix and Match
Infographic: Mix and Match
Home
Subjects
llamas
llamas
Bacterial Superglue Enables Antiviral Antibody Discovery
Ruth Williams
| Jul 13, 2020
| 3 min read
Testing out combinations of antiviral proteins from llamas could help researchers create potent virus-neutralizing multimers.
Image of the Day: Mass Sacrifice
Carolyn Wilke
| Mar 12, 2019
| 1 min read
At an archaeological site in Peru, researchers have found the remains of hundreds of children and llamas sacrificed in the 15th century.
Researchers Produce Alpaca Antibodies Using Yeast
Catherine Offord
| Feb 13, 2018
| 2 min read
With multiple applications in biomedicine, the antibodies can now be made quickly, cheaply, and without the need for an alpaca or one of its relatives.
Llamas as Lab Rats
Jenny Rood
| May 1, 2015
| 4 min read
From diagnostics to vaccines, llama antibodies point to new directions in HIV research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT