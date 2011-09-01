ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
long-term potentiation
long-term potentiation
Brain Prize Winners Announced
Catherine Offord
| Mar 3, 2016
| 2 min read
Three UK neuroscientists jointly win the €1 million European Brain Prize for their work on memory.
Mice Learn Faster with Human Glia
Dan Cossins
| Mar 7, 2013
| 3 min read
Mice with human brain cells showed enhanced synaptic plasticity and learning, suggesting glia may be key to our cognitive prowess.
Secrets of Aging
Carol Barnes
| Sep 1, 2011
| 10+ min read
What does a normally aging brain look like? Are diseases of aging such as Alzheimer’s inevitable?
Molecular Learning
Carol Barnes
| Sep 1, 2011
| 1 min read
Long-term potentiation (LTP), discovered in the 1970s, was later shown to be the molecular basis of memory.
