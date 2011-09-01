ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. long-term potentiation

long-term potentiation

Brain Prize Winners Announced
Catherine Offord | Mar 3, 2016 | 2 min read
Three UK neuroscientists jointly win the €1 million European Brain Prize for their work on memory.
Mice Learn Faster with Human Glia
Dan Cossins | Mar 7, 2013 | 3 min read
Mice with human brain cells showed enhanced synaptic plasticity and learning, suggesting glia may be key to our cognitive prowess.
 
Secrets of Aging
Carol Barnes | Sep 1, 2011 | 10+ min read
What does a normally aging brain look like? Are diseases of aging such as Alzheimer’s inevitable?
Molecular Learning
Carol Barnes | Sep 1, 2011 | 1 min read
Long-term potentiation (LTP), discovered in the 1970s, was later shown to be the molecular basis of memory. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT