Image of the Day: Rainbow Gut
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Oct 11, 2017 | 1 min read
Rather than organizing into easily defined compartments, different microbes mix and intermingle within the mouse gut, scientists find.
Cancer’s First Step
Megan Scudellari | Feb 8, 2012 | 2 min read
A single mutant cell breaks free of its neighbors in the early stages of cancer development.
