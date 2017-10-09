ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. Lycogaster violaceipennis

Lycogaster violaceipennis

Image of the Day: Bad House Guest
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Oct 9, 2017 | 1 min read
Parasitoid wasps inoculate other insects with their eggs, and their offspring then grow to feed on their "homes," effectively sucking the life out of their dying hosts.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT