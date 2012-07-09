ADVERTISEMENT
  3. magnetite

magnetite

Week in Review: September 5–9
Jef Akst | Sep 8, 2016 | 2 min read
Environmental magnetite in the human brain; prion structure takes shape; watching E. coli evolve in real time; learning from others’ behavior 
Environmental Magnetite in the Human Brain
Ashley P. Taylor | Sep 6, 2016 | 3 min read
Mineral nanoparticles similar to those that have been associated with Alzheimer’s disease may enter the brain through the inhalation of polluted air.
Source of Animal Magnetism Identified
Hayley Dunning | Jul 9, 2012 | 3 min read
Decades after science discovered that animals can navigate using the earth’s magnetic field, researchers isolate the first vertebrate cells containing magnetic iron.
