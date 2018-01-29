ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. malformation

malformation

Children Receive Bespoke, Lab-Grown Ears
Kerry Grens | Jan 29, 2018 | 1 min read
The tissue, grown on a 3-D scaffold and seeded from the kids’ own cells, was transplanted to correct deformities in their cartilage.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT