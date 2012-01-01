manipulation

ADVERTISEMENT
Study: One Wasp Takes Control of Another
Jef Akst | Jan 24, 2017 | 2 min read
Crypt keeper wasps appear to command crypt gall wasps to dig exit tunnels on their behalf.
Repeat Offenders
Kerry Grens | Apr 25, 2016 | 2 min read
Scanning the literature, scientists find that nearly 2 percent of papers contain duplicated and manipulated figures, among other image-prep no-nos.
Author Nets Seven Retractions
Kerry Grens | Feb 22, 2016 | 1 min read
Biochemical Pharmacology pulls papers coauthored by a scientist whose work has been under investigation at MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Bear Study Breaks Down
Kerry Grens | Sep 2, 2015 | 1 min read
Authors retract a paper on grizzlies’ metabolism after finding one person made up data.
Two Papers Pulled for Figure Fraud
Kerry Grens | Aug 17, 2015 | 1 min read
A University of Florida investigation has found the lead author on both studies faked data on stress response in Caenorhabditis elegans.
Animal Mind Control
Jef Akst | Jan 1, 2012 | 10+ min read
Examples of parasites that manipulate the behavior of their hosts are not hard to come by, but scientists have only recently begun to understand how they induce such dramatic changes.
