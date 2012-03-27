ADVERTISEMENT
mariana trench

James Cameron Donates Submersible
Kate Yandell | Mar 28, 2013 | 2 min read
The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution will keep the vessel that took the movie director to the deepest part of the ocean last year.
Microbes Thrive in Deepest Ocean
Sabrina Richards | Mar 17, 2013 | 3 min read
Researchers find remarkably active bacteria in the Mariana Trench, where they live under pressure 1,000 times greater than at the surface.
James Cameron Hits Rock Bottom
Hannah Waters | Mar 27, 2012 | 1 min read
The movie director-turned-explorer made the 6.8-mile drop to the deepest point on the seafloor, but wasn’t too impressed by what he found.
