ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
mariana trench
mariana trench
James Cameron Donates Submersible
Kate Yandell
| Mar 28, 2013
| 2 min read
The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution will keep the vessel that took the movie director to the deepest part of the ocean last year.
Microbes Thrive in Deepest Ocean
Sabrina Richards
| Mar 17, 2013
| 3 min read
Researchers find remarkably active bacteria in the Mariana Trench, where they live under pressure 1,000 times greater than at the surface.
James Cameron Hits Rock Bottom
Hannah Waters
| Mar 27, 2012
| 1 min read
The movie director-turned-explorer made the 6.8-mile drop to the deepest point on the seafloor, but wasn’t too impressed by what he found.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT