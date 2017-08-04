ADVERTISEMENT
  3. Megalomma interrupta

Megalomma interrupta

Image of the Day: The Tentacles Have Eyes
The Scientist Staff | Aug 4, 2017 | 1 min read
The tentacles that arise from these feathery fan worms’ heads are equipped with eyeballs capable of sensing shadows and movement.  
