melanopsin
melanopsin
melanopsin
What Sensory Receptors Do Outside of Sense Organs
Sandeep Ravindran
| Sep 1, 2016
| 10+ min read
Odor, taste, and light receptors are present in many different parts of the body, and they have surprisingly diverse functions.
Odor, Taste, and Light Receptors in Unusual Locations
Sandeep Ravindran
| Aug 31, 2016
| 2 min read
From the gut and airways to the blood, muscle, and skin, diverse sensory receptors are doing unconventional things.
Light on the Brain
Sabrina Richards
| Sep 20, 2012
| 3 min read
Researchers find that photoreceptors expressed in zebrafish hypothalamus contribute to light-dependent behavior.
