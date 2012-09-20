ADVERTISEMENT
  3. melanopsin

What Sensory Receptors Do Outside of Sense Organs
Sandeep Ravindran | Sep 1, 2016 | 10+ min read
Odor, taste, and light receptors are present in many different parts of the body, and they have surprisingly diverse functions.
Light on the Brain
Sabrina Richards | Sep 20, 2012 | 3 min read
Researchers find that photoreceptors expressed in zebrafish hypothalamus contribute to light-dependent behavior.
