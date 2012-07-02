A new study links a variant of the apolipoprotein E gene called APOE ε4 to better memory in older age, even in the presence of amyloid plaques—a possible explanation for the variant’s persistence despite its association with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s Risk Gene Paradoxically Protects Against Memory Loss

