Colored artistic rendition of neurons and plaque buildup
Alzheimer’s Risk Gene Paradoxically Protects Against Memory Loss
A new study links a variant of the apolipoprotein E gene called APOE ε4 to better memory in older age, even in the presence of amyloid plaques—a possible explanation for the variant’s persistence despite its association with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
Anesthesia Impairs Memory in Mice
Abby Olena, PhD | Apr 1, 2021 | 3 min read
A study that compared several anesthetic regimens in rodents showed that only one—inhaled isoflurane—wasn’t detrimental to the activity of neurons in the hippocampus.
Week in Review: May 5–9
Tracy Vence | May 8, 2014 | 4 min read
Synthetic base pairs replicated in vivo; cardiac stem cells questioned; miniature neurotransmissions and synaptic development; neurogenesis and memory loss; STAP saga continues
Does Pot Cause Mental Decline?
Kate Yandell | Jan 15, 2013 | 1 min read
A new study casts doubt on previous research linking early marijuana use to drops in IQ.
DNA Methylation Linked to Memory Loss
Sabrina Richards | Jul 2, 2012 | 3 min read
Scientists find that declining DNA methylation in mouse neurons may cause age-related memory deficits.
