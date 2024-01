The pharmaceutical firm is buying The Medicines Company, which recently devoted its efforts into developing the cholesterol-lowering medication.

Novartis’s $9.7 Billion Purchase Includes Novel PCSK9 Inhibitor

Novartis’s $9.7 Billion Purchase Includes Novel PCSK9 Inhibitor

The pharmaceutical firm is buying The Medicines Company, which recently devoted its efforts into developing the cholesterol-lowering medication.

The pharmaceutical firm is buying The Medicines Company, which recently devoted its efforts into developing the cholesterol-lowering medication.