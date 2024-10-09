Vizgen, Inc., a life science company dedicated to improving human health by visualizing single-cell spatial genomics information, and Ultivue, Inc., a market leader in multiplex proteomic biomarker detection and advanced AI-driven spatial tissue profiling, today announced a merger. The companies are combining to establish a single organization uniquely positioned to drive future technology breakthroughs and respond to researchers’ desire for unified solutions in spatial multi-omics.

This merger represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of spatial multi-omics. By bringing together Vizgen’s expertise in single-cell spatial genomics and Ultivue’s leadership in multiplex proteomic profiling, we are unlocking new opportunities for innovation in discovery and clinical development

-Andrea Jackson, Partner at Northpond Ventures

“This merger represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of spatial multi-omics. By bringing together Vizgen’s expertise in single-cell spatial genomics and Ultivue’s leadership in multiplex proteomic profiling, we are unlocking new opportunities for innovation in discovery and clinical development,” said Andrea Jackson, Partner at Northpond Ventures. “I have tremendous confidence in the combined team’s ability to further build on their technology leadership and increased scale.”

Rob Carson, formerly CEO of Ultivue, will become the President and CEO of the newly-combined Vizgen. Terry Lo, who served as Vizgen’s CEO beginning in 2020 and led the company through a period of innovation, global expansion and significant growth, will continue to serve as a member of the board of directors.

The Next Stage in the Evolution of Spatial Biology

The Vizgen-Ultivue merger brings together two established spatial biology companies, uniting Vizgen’s breakthrough MERFISH spatial genomics technology – including its MERSCOPE Ultra™ Spatial Imaging platform – with Ultivue’s high-fidelity InSituPlex® assays and AI-powered STARVUE™ platform. These proven technologies provide researchers with the sub-cellular precision required to understand interactions at the molecular level.

“Imagine having an exquisitely detailed map that not only shows you where cells are, but also how they are interacting with their environment, what they are expressing, and how they are responding to genetic plans and disease treatments. Spatial multi-omics is like having a crystal-clear window into complex cellular interactions that reveals how gene expression and protein function interact to change human biology,” said Jiang He, PhD, Vice President Reagents & Consumables, Scientific Co-Founder of Vizgen.

Complementary Talent

Carson, who has more than 20 years of experience in the life sciences, including business unit and enterprise leadership roles at Medtronic and Waters Corporation, will unite talented teams with extensive and complementary expertise in molecular biology and engineering. He and the Ultivue team previously led significant commercial growth, product portfolio expansion and operational improvements.

“I’m very excited to work alongside both existing and new colleagues here at Vizgen as we help to write new chapters on what’s possible through spatial biology. We’re positioned to serve research applications across the spatial spectrum, drawing on our customers’ experiences and insights, our team’s synergistic skill sets, and two high performance platform technologies,” said Carson.

Backing from Leading Investors

Concurrent with the merger, Vizgen also announced completion of its Series D round of new equity financing. The company continues to be supported by a global syndicate of leading investors in the life sciences, including ARCH Venture Partners, Northpond Ventures and Tao Capital Partners, among others.



