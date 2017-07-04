Meso-American Reef

ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Feathery Fireworks
The Scientist Staff | Jul 4, 2017 | 1 min read
Feather stars, or crinoids, are equipped with at least five colorful arms that aren’t just for show—these marine invertebrates use their picturesque limbs to gather food.  
