micrograph

Image of the Day: Weevil Eye
Kerry Grens | Oct 17, 2018 | 1 min read
The Nikon photomicrography competition winners of 2018 include striking close-ups of a compound eye, a fern, and an insect’s bubble house.
Image of the Day: The Tentacles Have Eyes
The Scientist Staff | Aug 4, 2017 | 1 min read
The tentacles that arise from these feathery fan worms’ heads are equipped with eyeballs capable of sensing shadows and movement.  
