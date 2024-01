Comparing the brain scans of high-impact rugby players with those of athletes in noncontact sports, such as rowing and swimming, revealed tiny, yet significant, differences in the brain’s white matter.

Non-Concussive Head Hits Influence the Brain’s Microstructure

