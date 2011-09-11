ADVERTISEMENT
midbody
Organelle Architecture
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Dec 1, 2013
| 3 min read
There’s beauty in a cell’s marriage of structure and function.
Contributors
Abby Olena, PhD
| Dec 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the December 2013 issue of
The Scientist
.
One Man's Trash...
Kerry Grens
| Dec 1, 2013
| 10+ min read
Scientists who dared to waste their time looking at the midbody, a remnant of cell division, have catapulted the organelle to new prominence.
Truth and Beauty
Karen Hopkin
| Apr 1, 2012
| 9 min read
With strong foundations in both art and science, Ahna Skop has been able to capture the marvel of—and mechanisms behind—cytokinesis.
Obscure Organelle in Stem Cells and Cancer
Kerry Grens
| Sep 11, 2011
| 3 min read
Cellular structures known as midbodies, formed during cell division, appear to accumulate in stem cells and cancer cells, hinting at a potential function for these once-disregarded organelles.
