DNA Analyses Illuminate Origins of Farming, Ancestral Languages
The findings suggest a new hypothesis of Indo-European language evolution.
The findings suggest a new hypothesis of Indo-European language evolution.
Planting Independence: A Profile of Katayoon Dehesh
Anna Azvolinsky
| Feb 1, 2018
| 9 min read
After a harrowing escape from Iran, Dehesh never shied away from difficult choices to pursue a career in plant biology.
Vaccine Blocks Psychostimulant Drug in Mice: Study
Aggie Mika
| Aug 17, 2017
| 1 min read
Scientists also show that fenethylline’s chemical constituents work together to produce its rapid, potent effects, which have been exploited by Islamic State fighters.
Ubadah Sabbagh: An American Scientist from the Middle East
Kerry Grens
| Feb 24, 2017
| 3 min read
The 23-year-old neuroscience graduate student, born in Saudi Arabia and raised in numerous countries, came to the U.S. as a teenager to attend college.
Nobel Laureate Dies
Alison F. Takemura
| Aug 5, 2016
| 2 min read
Chemist Ahmed Zewail, the “father of femtochemistry,” has passed away at age 70.
Bats a Source of MERS?
Kate Yandell
| Aug 23, 2013
| 2 min read
A fragment of viral RNA isolated from an Egyptian tomb bat matches viral RNA isolated from the first human victim of the novel coronavirus.
