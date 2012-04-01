ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. mitotic spindle

mitotic spindle

A Cellar’s Cellular Treasure, 1992
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Dec 1, 2014 | 3 min read
A spring cleaning led to the rediscovery of Theodor Boveri’s microscope slides, presumed lost during World War II.
Truth and Beauty
Karen Hopkin | Apr 1, 2012 | 9 min read
With strong foundations in both art and science, Ahna Skop has been able to capture the marvel of—and mechanisms behind—cytokinesis.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT