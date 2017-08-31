ADVERTISEMENT
An Earthy-Smelling Substance, 1964
How the pungent odor that occurs after a light rain became a well-studied phenomenon
A Bacteria-Laden Shirt That Ventilates in Response to Sweat
Jef Akst
| Sep 1, 2017
| 4 min read
Exposure to the body’s humidity causes a film of the microbes to change shape, opening flaps in the garment to allow for increased airflow.
Living Fabric
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 31, 2017
| 1 min read
See the bacteria-powered, breathable clothing made by former MIT researcher Wen Wang and colleagues.
