MRT
MRT
Details of First Three-Parent IVF Revealed
Bob Grant
| Apr 3, 2017
| 2 min read
The team that oversaw the first use of mitochondrial replacement therapy that resulted in a live birth has published an account of the procedure.
U.K. Moves Forward With Three-Parent IVF
Bob Grant
| Mar 20, 2017
| 1 min read
The country’s fertility regulator has approved the first application to carry out mitochondrial replacement therapy, which uses biological material from two women and one man to create an embryo.
TS Picks: October 24, 2016
Tracy Vence
| Oct 24, 2016
| 1 min read
Theranos’s bad blood tests; presidential science lessons; “three-parent” babies
First MRT Baby Born
Bob Grant
| Sep 28, 2016
| 1 min read
Scientists in Mexico achieved the infant’s conception using mitochondrial replacement therapy.
