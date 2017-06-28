Museums Victoria

ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: This Is Not a Penis
The Scientist Staff | Aug 29, 2017 | 1 min read
Scientists encountered a marine worm strikingly reminiscent of a human phallus, along with other bizarre creatures, while exploring deep seas off of the Australian coast this summer.
Image of the Day: Dog, Squirrel, or Gecko?
The Scientist Staff | Jun 28, 2017 | 1 min read
Although it's clearly a lizard, the aptly named thick-tailed gecko (Underwoodisaurus milii) has a bulky backside and is known to bark when in danger. 
