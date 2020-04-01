ADVERTISEMENT
masked teacher sitting on floor showing masked students something on a tablet
Does Science Support Lifting School Mask Mandates?
The CDC has given the OK to lift indoor mask mandates in much of the US, and a growing number of states no longer require face coverings in schools. But most experts agree that masks slow school spread of SARS-CoV-2, and whether now is the right time to allow teachers and students to unmask is a matter of debate.
Woman waiting in line at the airport, carrying a bag and standing next to two other suitcases. She is wearing a N95 face mask.
SARS-CoV-2 in the Air: What’s Known and What Isn’t
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | Feb 18, 2022 | 9 min read
Evidence suggests that COVID-19 is primarily an airborne disease. Yet the details of how transmission occurs are still debated and frequently misunderstood.
photograph of a woman wearing a face mask embedded with SARS-CoV-2 sensors
Researchers Create Pathogen-Sensing Face Mask
Annie Melchor | Jul 5, 2021 | 5 min read
The masks contain freeze-dried, cell-free biosensors, enabling them to detect pathogens including SARS-CoV-2.
Simple Tool Evaluates Mask Performance at Blocking Droplets
Amanda Heidt | Aug 12, 2020 | 4 min read
A proof-of-concept study finds some commonly used facial coverings may perform worse than no mask at all.
How Face Masks Can Help Prevent the Spread of COVID-19
Diana Kwon | Jul 8, 2020 | 4 min read
As communities and businesses reopen amidst the pandemic, masks—in addition to other social distancing measures—are crucial for preventing new outbreaks.
Infographic: What We Know About How Masks Can Slow Disease Spread
Diana Kwon | Jul 8, 2020 | 1 min read
Not all masks are created equal, and how they are worn makes a difference too.
N95 Respirators Can Be Decontaminated from SARS-CoV-2
Amy Schleunes | Apr 19, 2020 | 2 min read
Vaporized hydrogen peroxide is the most effective decontamination method for masks that had been exposed to the coronavirus in a recent study.
Some Coronavirus Researchers Are Running Low on Masks
Katarina Zimmer | Apr 1, 2020 | 7 min read
A large-scale shortage of respirators and face shields threatens progress in some labs that are currently trying to ramp up their studies of SARS-CoV-2.
