  3. nanopipette

Image of the Day: Itty Bitty Cell Sucker
The Scientist Staff | Jul 21, 2017 | 1 min read
With a diameter smaller than 100 nanometers, this nanopipette’s indiscernible tip is tiny enough to suck up minute contents of a single cell. 
