Small plastic particulates can induce inflammatory responses in the gut and brain, but removing them reverses this damage.

Nanoplastic Ingestion Causes Neurological Deficits

Nanoplastic Ingestion Causes Neurological Deficits

Small plastic particulates can induce inflammatory responses in the gut and brain, but removing them reverses this damage.

Small plastic particulates can induce inflammatory responses in the gut and brain, but removing them reverses this damage.