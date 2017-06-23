ADVERTISEMENT
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Oceans’ Ambassador
Anna Azvolinsky
| Jul 16, 2017
| 8 min read
Jane Lubchenco has embraced many roles: marine ecologist, science communicator, federal agency administrator, and sustainable fishing advocate.
Image of the Day: Feathery Fireworks
The Scientist
Staff
| Jul 4, 2017
| 1 min read
Feather stars, or crinoids, are equipped with at least five colorful arms that aren’t just for show—these marine invertebrates use their picturesque limbs to gather food.
Rampant Coral Bleaching Begins to Subside
Aggie Mika
| Jun 23, 2017
| 2 min read
The most destructive global coral bleaching event on record shows signs of remission in the Indian Ocean.
