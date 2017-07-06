ADVERTISEMENT
Natural History Museum of Milan

Image of the Day: Messy Eater
The Scientist Staff | Jul 6, 2017 | 1 min read
The Jurassic predator Razanandrongobe sakalavae used its colossal, ragged teeth to rip through the muscles and bones of its prey. 
