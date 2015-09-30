ADVERTISEMENT
  3. neural prosthetics

Decoding the Tripping Brain
Diana Kwon | Sep 1, 2017 | 10+ min read
Scientists are beginning to unravel the mechanisms behind the therapeutic effects of psychedelic drugs.
Artificial Ion Pump Mimics Neuronal Speed, Precision
Ben Andrew Henry | Nov 2, 2016 | 1 min read
Researchers create an artificial nerve that could be the forerunner of neural prosthetics.
Artificial Touch Enabled
Jef Akst | Oct 13, 2016 | 2 min read
A quadriplegic 28-year-old man senses touch via stimulation of electrodes implanted in his somatosensory cortex.
Neuroprosthesis Restores Arm Movement
Tanya Lewis | Apr 13, 2016 | 2 min read
A 24-year-old quadriplegic man regains control of his arm with a neural prosthetic device.
Artificial Skin Communicates with Neurons
Jef Akst | Oct 19, 2015 | 2 min read
A new flexible sensor can detect touch and generate electrical pulses that signal intensity of pressure to mouse neurons in vitro.
Brain New World
Malcolm Gay | Oct 1, 2015 | 3 min read
The melding of mind and machine uncovers mysteries harbored in the brain.
Book Excerpt from The Brain Electric
Malcolm Gay | Sep 30, 2015 | 4 min read
Author Malcolm Gay explores the science underlying headline-making research into neural prosthetics.
