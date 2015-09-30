ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
neural prosthetics
neural prosthetics
Decoding the Tripping Brain
Diana Kwon
| Sep 1, 2017
| 10+ min read
Scientists are beginning to unravel the mechanisms behind the therapeutic effects of psychedelic drugs.
Artificial Ion Pump Mimics Neuronal Speed, Precision
Ben Andrew Henry
| Nov 2, 2016
| 1 min read
Researchers create an artificial nerve that could be the forerunner of neural prosthetics.
Artificial Touch Enabled
Jef Akst
| Oct 13, 2016
| 2 min read
A quadriplegic 28-year-old man senses touch via stimulation of electrodes implanted in his somatosensory cortex.
Neuroprosthesis Restores Arm Movement
Tanya Lewis
| Apr 13, 2016
| 2 min read
A 24-year-old quadriplegic man regains control of his arm with a neural prosthetic device.
Artificial Skin Communicates with Neurons
Jef Akst
| Oct 19, 2015
| 2 min read
A new flexible sensor can detect touch and generate electrical pulses that signal intensity of pressure to mouse neurons in vitro.
Brain New World
Malcolm Gay
| Oct 1, 2015
| 3 min read
The melding of mind and machine uncovers mysteries harbored in the brain.
Book Excerpt from
The Brain Electric
Malcolm Gay
| Sep 30, 2015
| 4 min read
Author Malcolm Gay explores the science underlying headline-making research into neural prosthetics.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT