Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Sep 1, 2016 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the September 2016 issue of The Scientist
Jef Akst and Rina Shaikh-Lesko | May 1, 2014 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the May 2014 issue of The Scientist
Your Brain on Art
Mary Beth Aberlin | May 1, 2014 | 3 min read
A new scientific discipline investigates the neurology underlying the experience and the creation of beauty.
Neuroaesthetics
Anjan Chatterjee | May 1, 2014 | 10+ min read
Researchers unravel the biology of beauty and art.
The Art of Brain Damage
Anjan Chatterjee | Apr 30, 2014 | 1 min read
Artist Katherine Sherwood discuss how suffering a cerebral hemorrhage affected her work.
