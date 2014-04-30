ADVERTISEMENT
neuroaesthetics
Contributors
The Scientist
Staff
| Sep 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the September 2016 issue of
The Scientist
Contributors
Jef Akst and Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| May 1, 2014
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the May 2014 issue of
The Scientist
Your Brain on Art
Mary Beth Aberlin
| May 1, 2014
| 3 min read
A new scientific discipline investigates the neurology underlying the experience and the creation of beauty.
Neuroaesthetics
Anjan Chatterjee
| May 1, 2014
| 10+ min read
Researchers unravel the biology of beauty and art.
The Art of Brain Damage
Anjan Chatterjee
| Apr 30, 2014
| 1 min read
Artist Katherine Sherwood discuss how suffering a cerebral hemorrhage affected her work.
