neurooncology

Immune Cells Deliver Cancer Drugs to the Brain
Diana Kwon
| Jun 19, 2017
| 3 min read
Neutrophils loaded with the chemotherapy drug paclitaxel traverse the blood-brain barrier and kill residual cancer cells after tumor-resection surgery in mice.
The Two Faces of Fish Oil
Catherine Offord
| Apr 1, 2016
| 4 min read
The discovery of a tumor-protecting role for a fatty acid found in fish oil has sparked debate about the product’s safety.
Cancer Be Damned
Bob Grant
| Apr 1, 2016
| 4 min read
Teenager Lauren Bendesky turned her cancer diagnosis on its head, using herself as a research subject to test potential therapies.
Low Oxygen Saves Irradiated Brain?
Hannah Waters
| Jan 18, 2012
| 2 min read
Whole brain radiation therapy costs mice some of their cognitive abilities, but treatment with low-oxygen air revives their reasoning skills.
