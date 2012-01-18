ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. neurooncology

neurooncology

Immune Cells Deliver Cancer Drugs to the Brain
Diana Kwon | Jun 19, 2017 | 3 min read
Neutrophils loaded with the chemotherapy drug paclitaxel traverse the blood-brain barrier and kill residual cancer cells after tumor-resection surgery in mice.
The Two Faces of Fish Oil
Catherine Offord | Apr 1, 2016 | 4 min read
The discovery of a tumor-protecting role for a fatty acid found in fish oil has sparked debate about the product’s safety.
Cancer Be Damned
Bob Grant | Apr 1, 2016 | 4 min read
Teenager Lauren Bendesky turned her cancer diagnosis on its head, using herself as a research subject to test potential therapies.
Low Oxygen Saves Irradiated Brain?
Hannah Waters | Jan 18, 2012 | 2 min read
Whole brain radiation therapy costs mice some of their cognitive abilities, but treatment with low-oxygen air revives their reasoning skills.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT